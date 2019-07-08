CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson University announced the passing of their former All-American offensive tackles, Wayne Mass.
Mass suffered a heart attack on the Fourth of July. He was 73 years old.
As a sophomore, Mass started on the offensive line during Clemson's 1965 season. He started every game for the next three seasons, helping the Tigers to win the ACC Championship all three years.
He's one of just three offensive tackles to start on three ACC Championship teams in Clemson's history.
His accomplishments on the field earned him the title of an All-American.
Mass was drafted in the fourth round of the 1968 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. He played with the organization for two years, then played with the Miami Dolphins for the 1971 season.
His talents took him to the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before he retired in 1972.
The University says after his football career, Mass went into commercial real estate - making a name for himself. He worked in the business for several years before retiring to Colorado more than a decade ago.
Mass is one of three former Clemson football players to pass away over the Fourth of July weekend.
Tyshon Dye tragically drowned in a swimming accident on the holiday, while Randy Smith died on the 6th after a long battle with cancer.
