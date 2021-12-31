CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson football player Fred Cone has passed away at age 95, according to a release from the university's athletic department.
Cone is a member of Clemson's Ring of Honor and played running back for the Tigers from 1948 through 1950, scoring 31 touchdowns during his playing time. He was the starter on the 1948 team that posted a perfect 11-0 record.
He was the first 2,000 yard rusher in team history as well and was honored as a Teague Award winner, which recognized the top amateur athlete in South Carolina, according to Clemson.
Before his playing career, Cone served in World War II in the Pacific Theatre, Clemson says.
Cone was a kicker and running back during his NFL career, at one point leading the league in made field goals in 1955, the release says. After his playing career, Clemson says that Cone served on coach Frank Howard's staff as the chief recruiter.
Coach Dabo Swinney released a statement on Cone's passing.
“I am sad to hear of the passing of Fred Cone,” said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney when he learned of the news on Friday morning. He is a true football legend and one of the kindest men I have met. He lived an amazing life and I know will be missed by many. I am thankful that I was blessed to know him and hear him tell stories of his past Clemson and NFL days. He was truly a special man. May he rest in peace.”
MORE NEWS: Hansen, Missouri stun No. 1 South Carolina 70-69 in overtime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.