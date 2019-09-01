(FOX Carolina) -- The Carolina Panthers have claimed off waivers wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Brandon Zylstra, and defensive back Natrell Jamerson, the team announced Sunday.
In corresponding moves, the Panthers released wide receiver Torrey Smith and waived running back Elijah Holyfield and cornerback Kevon Seymour.
McCloud comes to Carolina from Buffalo, where he played in 10 games with one start as a rookie last year. In 2018, McCloud tallied five receptions for 36 yards, one kickoff return for 18 yards and two punt returns for 20 yards.
The Bills selected McCloud in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Clemson.
MORE NEWS
Police: Body found along Millennium Boulevard, no foul play suspected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.