(FOX Carolina) – Former Clemson national champion quarterback and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was baptized in the Jordan River on a trip to Israel this week.
According to TigerNet, Watson has been touring historical sites in Israel as part of a trip sponsored by America’s Voices.
According to their website, America’s Voices in Israel “organizes week-long missions to Israel for prominent headline-makers with widespread credibility, including leading journalists, prime-time media and Hollywood TV stars, as well as religious and political leaders.”
During this outing, Watson and his trainer, Quincy Avery, were both baptized.
America’s Voices shared photos of the baptism on their Facebook page.
According to the Texans Wire, Watson’s trip also included swimming in the Dead Sea, visiting Shiloh and Masada, and tasting food at Jerusalem’s Machane Yehuda Market.
