CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarter back Kelly Bryant posted on twitter Tuesday that he will be transferring to Missouri.
Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been looking to transfer to a new team since the beginning of the 2018 season, head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed.
Swinney spoke about Bryant’s decision during an ACC conference call.
“I’m saddened and disappointed he’s chosen to leave the team but I have nothing bad to say,” Swinney said of Bryant’s decision. “He’s one of the best people I’ve been around.”
Bryant, a Wren High School graduate, is 275-416 passing for 2,877 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 970 snaps over 26 games (14 starts) in his career, according to the Clemson University Athletics Department.
Clemson announced on Monday that freshman Trevor Lawrence would be the starting quarterback against Syracuse.
When reporters asked Swinney if Bryant had a fair shot, he responded with, "he absolutely had a fair shot."
When asked how the change would affect team morale, Swinney said it won't. "This happens all the time," the head coach said. "Players play. Coaches coach."
Swinney said everyone should support Bryant's decision.
Read the full transcript of Swinney's conference call below:
