MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (FOX Carolina) – Former Clemson quarterback Homer Jordan will be inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, according to the Clemson football program.
Jordan led Clemson to its first national title and third perfect season in history at the 1982 Orange Bowl.
Jordan also became the first African American quarterback in FBS history, and the first at a southern school, to lead a team to a national title after their 22-15 win over Nebraska, according to the program.
Jordan was named the offensive Most Valuable Player of the game after he went 11-of-22 for 134 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 46 yards.
Jordan is joined by former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr and former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford as inductees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.