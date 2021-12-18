SENECA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A former Clemson University quarterback is giving back to the community.
Tajh Boyd of the Tajh Boyd Foundation held a "Fostering Faithfully Christmas Party."
This event gifted kids in foster care with new shoes in partnership with Fostering Faithfully organization.
The kids were also given delicious Christmas treats and had the chance to meet Santa Claus.
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
Tajh Boyd
The Tajh Boyd Foundation is giving new shows to kids in foster care. (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ December 18, 2021).
MORE NEWS: Wreaths Across America ceremonies held across Upstate
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.