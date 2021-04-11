CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got married on Saturday according to a post from his now wife Marissa Lawrence.
Marissa Lawrence shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "My love forever."
