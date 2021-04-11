Eyeing successive Super Bowl titles, Kansas City Chiefs prepare to 'heal' ahead of playoffs

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the hottest prospect in college football, and if he declares for the 2021 NFL Draft, is very likely to be taken with the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got married on Saturday according to a post from his now wife Marissa Lawrence. 

Marissa Lawrence shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "My love forever." 

More news:Clemson professor warning public after UK variant found in wastewater samples in city

