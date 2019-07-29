COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster made it Instagram-official Monday afternoon: He will soon be playing for the in-state rivals, the Carolina Gamecocks.
According to WACH FOX in Columbia, Feaster will enroll at USC after completing summer school at Clemson on August 5. He will join team practices at USC after that time.
Feaster played 41 games at Clemson, rushing for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns, and catching 23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.
Feaster also considered Virginia Tech before deciding on South Carolina.
