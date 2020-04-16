SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Zaxby’s said their Roebuck restaurant is partnering with Spartanburg native turned NFL star Adam Humphries to provide meals for healthcare workers at Spartanburg Regional hospital on Friday.
Humphries is a Dorman graduate and former Clemson player who currently plays as wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans.
Zaxby’s said the NFL star partnered with them to help deliver lunches to all of the lab technicians at the hospital on East Wood Street at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Humpries will be joined by restaurant owners Brian West and Tony Quillen to make the delivery.
