CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson football player and graduate assistant Todd Schonhar has died at the age of 57.
According to Clemson football officials, Schonhar, an Easley native, passed early Tuesday morning after battling with COVID-19.
Schonhar played at Clemson from 1982-86 after originally joining as a walk-on. After graduating in 1987, Schonhar was on Danny Ford’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant for the 1988 and 1989 seasons. Clemson won the ACC Championship and finished in the top 10 in 1988 and ranked 12th in the final AP poll in 1989.
Clemson football officials said, Schonhar was one of the team's most well-liked players. He wen on to a long coaching career at the college and high school levels.
Todd Schonhar is survived by his wife, the former Julia Barton, a former Clemson cheerleader.
