Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Administrator has confirmed that the newly appointed Spartanburg County Communications Manager is no longer employed following his DUI arrest over the weekend.
It was on January 28 that, Chad Ray, introduced himself to local media as the new manager of Spartanburg County Communications.
Police say on Friday night Ray was traveling northbound on South Daniel Morgan Avenue when he crossed over the center median and onto the sidewalk of the opposite lane, striking a power pole and colliding with a building.
Police say it's estimated the crash caused around $6,000 in damages to the power pole and building.
Police reports state Ray initially told officers he hit a patch of ice on the roadway, but officers say there was no ice.
While investigating the scene, officers say they discovered three unopened beers in the passenger floorboard of Ray's car and one open can of beer.
Police say they asked Ray if he had been drinking that evening. According to the report, Ray responded he'd had two beers but could not elaborate on exactly how much that was.
At this time, police asked Ray if he would be willing to perform a field sobriety test to which he agreed. The police report states Ray then began stalling and continued to stall multiple times before police placed Ray under arrest for DUI.
In addition to Ray's arrest, his passenger, Pamela Archer was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct. Officers say she repeatedly became "loud and boisterous" yelling at officers on scene telling them how to do their jobs.
Once at the detention center, officers say Ray refused to give a breath sample. Police say Ray was charged with driving under the influence first offense for a refused test and booked into the Spartanburg Detention Center.
Police say Archer was booked into the detention center without further incident.
