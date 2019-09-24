ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A former Anderson County deputy has announced his run for sheriff on Tuesday.
Former deputy Brandon Surratt announced his candidacy just after 6 p.m. against current Sheriff Chad McBride.
"I am a cop at heart and above all else, I am a man of God. My mission is to uphold the rule of law, lead with full transparency and accountability, and to make Anderson County the safest place to live in South Carolina to live, to raise a family and to operate a business." Surratt pledged in a social media post.
More information on his campaign can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.