POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A deputy has been charged one day after being fired, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
James Cox is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the Office.
The charge comes after the Office became aware of a discrepancy regarding the timesheets for Cox.
Cox was originally assigned to the School Resources Division.
The Office called the District Attorney’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation as well.
No other information was given as to why Cox was let go and charged because it’s a personnel matter per NC statutes.
