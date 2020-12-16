Obit Democrats Don Fowler

FILE - Former Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Don Fowler takes the oath as he appears before the Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs in Washington, in this Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1997, file photo. Don Fowler, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades, has died. He was 85. Trav Robertson, chairman of South Carolina's Democratic Party, said on Twitter Fowler died Tuesday night, Dec. 15, 2020, calling him “the ”Democrat's Democrat." No cause was mentioned, but Fowler's wife said on Facebook that Fowler had been in the hospital this week. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)

 JOE MARQUETTE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades has died.

Don Fowler was 85.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said on Twitter that Fowler died Tuesday night.

Fowler’s wife said on Facebook that he had been in the hospital this week.

Fowler led the state party from 1971 to 1980, oversaw the 1988 Democratic National Convention and served as national chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997.

