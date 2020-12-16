COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former chair of the Democratic National Committee and mainstay of South Carolina and national politics for decades has died.
Don Fowler was 85.
South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said on Twitter that Fowler died Tuesday night.
Fowler’s wife said on Facebook that he had been in the hospital this week.
Fowler led the state party from 1971 to 1980, oversaw the 1988 Democratic National Convention and served as national chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.