EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Easley says former Mayor of Easley, Larry Bagwell, recently passed away.
The City of Easley says Bagwell passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. Bagwell served as a member of the Easley City Council starting in 1979 to 2008, according to officials. He was then elected as Mayor and remained in office from 2008 to 2020, according to officials.
Officials say that Bagwell's impact and accomplishments run deep within the City of Easley.
The Funeral Home says they will release the details for his funeral arrangements on their website.
We will update this story as we learn more.
