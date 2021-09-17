EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Robinson Funeral Home says that former Mayor of Easley, Larry Bagwell, recently passed away.
The Funeral Home says they will release the details for his funeral arrangements on their website.
We will update this story as we learn more.
