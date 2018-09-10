CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) A U.S. Disctrict Judge sentenced a former elementary school music teacher to ten years in prison for child pornography Monday.
A press release announced that Benjamin McMiller, 33, of Charlotte streamed child pornography to another person on Omegle.com in September 2016.
The incident prompted Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers to conduct an investigation. They were able to identify McMiller's IP address as the source of the stream.
In November of 2016, police said they searched the elementary school music teacher's house and found multiple electronic devices that McMiller originally denied owning.
Police said they recovered 88 pictures and 54 videos of child pornography on the devices.
McMiller pleaded guilty to possession and transpiration of child porn in February 2018.
The release said that in addition to ten years in a federal prison, McMiller will serve a lifetime of supervised release and has to register as a sex offender.
MORE NEWS: Governor issues mandatory evacuations for coastal SC counties beginning Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.