FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Fountain Inn police officer accused of having sex with an underage girl in his patrol car and while on duty has been sentenced to probation.
Adam Snelgrove was arrested in August of 2016.
He was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor and misconduct in office.
SLED said the victim was just 15 years old when the abuse began. Snelgrove was accused of having sexual relations with the teen in his patrol car and kissing and groping the girl at Frankie’s Fun Park on Woodruff Road.
Court records show Snelgrove pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The solicitor's office said Snelgrove was sentenced to 8 years suspended to 3 years of probation for misconduct in office, and 3 years suspended to 3 years of probation on the contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Those sentences will be served concurrently and the solicitor's office said Snelgrove will not get any prison time unless he violates probation.
As part of the sentencing, Snelgrove was forced to relinquish all credentials, and any future credentials, as a law enforcement officer. The solicitor's office said the agreement was sent to SLED and the National Decertification Index.
The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy said Snelgrove worked as a police officer for the Fountain Inn Police Department from February 2008 until May 26, 2015 when he resigned with admission of misconduct involving "physical or psychological abuses of members of the public and/or prisoners."
The victim in the case also filed a lawsuit against the city of Fountain Inn and the Fountain Inn Police Department.
The lawsuit reveals the sexual relationship began in May 2012 when the then-15-year-old victim was a volunteer with the Fountain Inn Police Department’s summer youth camp. Snelgrove is not named in the suit, but the document claims the abuse was at the hands of an “officer" and continued for three years, during which time the officer “utilized his Fountain Inn Police Department vehicle, uniform, badge, and firearm to coerce” the victim. The suit also claims the victim “was unable to resist the unwanted sexual advances out of fear of retribution.”
The lawsuit claims negligence on the part of the police department and is seeking damages for medical expenses (past, present, and future), permanent impairment, mental anguish, pain and suffering, lost wages, and loss of enjoyment of life” in a jury trial.
Fountain Inn’s city attorney filed a response to the lawsuit, denying negligence and outlining 12 defenses to the allegations.
FOX Carolina has reached out the parties involved and have not yet received responses from those attorneys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.