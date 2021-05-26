GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former Gaffney police officer on Tuesday, according to a release.
SLED says that 33-year-old Theodore Robert Martin is charged with misconduct in office and breach of trust after he took ammunition from the Gaffney Police Department armory and sold it for personal gain.
The Gaffney Police Department requested SLED to investigate, according to the release.
Martin is now in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center and his case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, according to SLED.
