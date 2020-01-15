COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, Gamecocks Head Football Coach Will Muschamp introduced their new Director of Player Development.
Connor Shaw, a former South Carolina quarterback, will be taking over the role from another Gamecock great, Marcus Lattimore.
The position Shaw is taking on consists of developing relationships with players, mentoring them, and providing them with important skills they can take with them in life.
Shaw played for South Carolina from 2010-2013, winning 27 games. He went on to play briefly in the NFL for a few years.
