(AP) - Former South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has accepted a position as an analyst on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff.
Smart says Muschamp, also a former Florida head coach, will focus on defense. He played at Georgia as a defensive back from 1991-94 and is a former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Louisiana State and Texas.
Smart says "it's very valuable" to have Muschamp's experience as a head coach with two SEC schools.
Muschamp was fired by South Carolina midway through the 2020 season.
The Gamecocks were 2-5 when the firing was announced. He went 28-30 in five seasons. He was 28-21 at Florida from 2011-14.
More news: Police: two more men arrested in fatal Laurens shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.