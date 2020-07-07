COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The University of South Carolina is mourning the loss of King Dixon after he reportedly passed away at the age of 83.
Dixon was a running back for the Gamecocks from 1956-1958. He served as co-caption his senior year.
He returned to his alma matter nearly thirty years after graduating to serve as Athletic Director. Throughout his time in the position, he oversaw the Gamecocks' introduction into the Southeastern Conference.
Dixon was inducted into the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen's Hall of Fame in 1991.
He and his wife, Augusta, moved to Laurens, South Carolina after he left his position in the Athletic Department.
Earlier this year, Dixon was appointed to the University's Board of Trustees after the passing of A.C. "Bubba" Fennell.
Board of Trustee Chariman John C. von Lehe, Jr. issued the following statement on Dixon's passing:
On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Dixon family on the passing of our fellow trustee King Dixon. King’s service to the University of South Carolina is legendary. From his playmaking abilities on the field, academic achievements in the classroom, leadership as athletics director and, finally to his service on the Board, King exemplified what it is to be a Gamecock. Additionally, he also gave back to his country as a proud U.S. Marine, serving in combat and being honored with numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star. King did not shy away from service, he ran towards it – always with a commitment toward selfless hard work. All of us are saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague. He will be missed by the Board and the entire Gamecock family.
Dixon passed away the night of July 6 after battling pancreatic cancer.
MORE NEWS:
The Latest: Top star Freeman among 4 Braves to test positive
The Washington Redskins are reviewing their name. These other teams could be next
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.