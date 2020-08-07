GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two former Gamecock baseball players who have gone pro are hosting a baseball camp for aspiring stars in Greenville.
Ridge Chapman and John Parke are hosting the Diamond Prep Baseball camps for rising baseball stars aged 6-13 with groups divided based on age. The camp will last from August 10 - 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is hosted at Conestee Park Field 4 on Mauldin Road. The camp promises top instruction from current professionals, including Graham Lawson with the Chicago Cubs.
Chapman was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, while Parke was a AA All-Star selection that same year.
Price for the camp is $250. You can sign up by emailing diamondprepbaseball@yahoo.com, or by texting 864-704-5126 or 864-382-1944.
