GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Chamber and the United Way of Greenville issued statements Friday after Hayne Hipp, businessman and philanthropist, passed away at age 80.
An obituary states that William Hayne Hipp passed away on Thursday and is under the care of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Hipp served as Chairman of the Board for the Greenville Chamber in the mid-80s and was highly involved with the United Way.
Below is the statement from the Greenville Chamber:
The Greenville Chamber joins our community in mourning Hayne Hipp’s passing while celebrating his life and inestimable contributions. He influenced Greenville’s trajectory and evolution through his storied community engagement, including his many years of service on the Chamber’s board of directors, serving as its chair in 1985. We have all benefitted from and will miss Hayne’s fresh and candid perspectives on matters to improve the well-being of our community and state. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hipp family as they reflect on Hayne’s wonderful life.
Meghan Barp, President & CEO of United Way of Greenville County, also released this statement:
United Way of Greenville County and our entire community have been made stronger by Hayne Hipp. Through his generosity, visionary leadership and advocacy for the community he loved so much, Hayne’s legacy will be felt in Greenville for generations to come. We join the community in mourning his passing and extend our deepest condolences to Anna Kate and the entire Hipp family.
According to a Post and Courier report, Hipp's grandfather founded the Liberty Corporation, which became the namesake for downtown Greenville's Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, which the Hipp family played a major role in bringing about.
MORE NEWS - Latest COVID-19 cases reported in Upstate Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.