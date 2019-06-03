GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Former Greenwood County Sheriff L. Giles Daniels passed away recently, deputies posted on social media.
Sheriff Daniels served as Sheriff of Greenwood County from 1965 to 1989.
Daniels was 93 when he passed away, his obituary stated.
Daniels spent forty-one years as a law enforcement officer at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Services for him will be announced in the coming days, officers say.
