SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced former head Chaplain Jerry Clevenger for the Spartanburg City Police Department passed away.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Clevenger served as a volunteer chaplain for 13 years before becoming the full-time head chaplain at the Sheriff's Office in 2005.
The Sheriff's Office says Clevenger served faithfully in the capacity till his retirement in 2013. They say during his time with the SCSO he started the annual Sheriff's Office Prayer Breakfast and planned the SCSO Chaplains Benevolent Golf Fundraiser.
"Chaplain Clevenger touched numerous lives in and out of the SCSO during his time as Chaplain, either with his constant smile, his words of encouragement, he is always willing to listen and counsel, and his classical You're a blessing" saying he would tell everyone he saw, " says Sheriff Chuck Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.