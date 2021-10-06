GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The former law firm of Alex Murdaugh is now suing him, according to a lawsuit.
Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. claim Murdaugh stole money from the law firm, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims Murdaugh converted client and law firm money “to his own personal use” beginning in early September 2021.
The law firm also found that in the same month, Murdaugh had a bank account with Bank of America in the name of “Alexander Murdaugh d/b/a Forge,” which was a fake entity that he sued to convert money owed to the law firm for his own personal use.
The lawsuit went on to say the law firm didn’t know of Murdaugh’s actions and because he did this with the law firm’s money, the law firm has suffered damages.
