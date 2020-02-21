Former Miss SC Carolina pageant contestant recruits Shriners' patient as ring bearer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When Sydney Sill walks through the halls at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville. She's grateful for each stride she's made in her life and is the marketing & communications specialist at the hospital.
“My job encompasses so many different things, but the one aspect of it that I love so much is that patient interaction that I have," Sill said.
However, at one time, taking those steps- not so easy. At 7 years old, doctors diagnosed Sill with scoliosis.
“It was something I developed later and it just progressively got worse," Sill said.
She knows the hospital well and had to have back bracing for several years and then major surgery.
“I ended up having to have a spinal fusion," Sill said.
So, she can relate to many of the patients at Shriners, especially little Brandon.
“He had a common cold that attacked his spinal cord," she said.
Now, he's a patient at Shriners, which is a pediatric orthopedic hospital. Sill and Brandon's cute connection became a beautiful bond.
“He just is such a sweet boy and he’s so wise beyond his years," Sill said.
Sill, a former Miss South Carolina contestant, will soon sport a new title, which is Mrs. and she wanted Brandon by her side.
And just as her fiancee asked her, she had an important question for Brandon.
“Will you be our ring bearer?” Brandon read aloud from a card Sill gave him.
"When he read that card and I saw his face look up at me, it just melted my heart because I knew how overjoyed he was," she said.
Brandon read the card and answered, "I will".
“It’s funny how if these situations had not happened to us, it would’ve never led us to meet each other," Sill said.“He’s impacted my life tremendously.”
And as she prepares for another big step, she realizes that even some of her first ones brought her to the hospital for a reason.
Doctors and therapists at Shriners treat children with more than 85 medical conditions regardless of a family's ability to pay for those expenses. Sill is expected to get married later this year.
