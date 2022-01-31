GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The nation is remembering the life of former Miss USA and University of South Carolina grad, Cheslie Kryst.
The 30-year-old passed away after police say she jumped from her apartment building in Manhattan.
Cheslie was the 2019 winner of Miss USA and a former gamecock track star, North Carolina attorney and host for the entertainment new show "Extra".
The university posted a message calling Cheslie a woman of many talents.
If you or anyone you may know is struggling with mental health, we've provided the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number for you. That number is 800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours a day.
Here's a list of local resources to help those who may be struggling:
- National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Greenville has online support groups, crisis resources, education classes and more.
- United Way's SC 211 program offers coronavirus-specific mental health resources like a Disaster Distress Helpline 800-985-5990.
- Mental Health America of Greenville County
- South Carolina Department of Mental Health
- DMH Deaf Services is a community-based mental health services to deaf and hard of hearing people.
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Greater Greenville Mental Health
You can also find a list of mental health centers and clinics here.
FOX Carolina wants to remind you to check on your friends and loves ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.