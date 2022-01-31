The nation is remembering the life of former USA and USC grad Cheslie Kryst.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The nation is remembering the life of former Miss USA and University of South Carolina grad, Cheslie Kryst.

The 30-year-old passed away after police say she jumped from her apartment building in Manhattan.

Cheslie was the 2019 winner of Miss USA and a former gamecock track star, North Carolina attorney and host for the entertainment new show "Extra".

The university posted a message calling Cheslie a woman of many talents.

If you or anyone you may know is struggling with mental health, we've provided the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number for you. That number is 800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours a day.

Here's a list of local resources to help those who may be struggling:

You can also find a list of mental health centers and clinics here.

FOX Carolina wants to remind you to check on your friends and loves ones.

