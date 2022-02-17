CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A former North Carolina police sergeant was re-sentenced for using excessive force against an arrestee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 49-year-old Robert George was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release in connection with a 2013 incident that happened while he was a sergeant with the Hickory Police Department in North Carolina.
The U.S. Department of Justice said that on January 17, 2019 a federal jury convicted George of using excessive force for assaulting a woman whom he had arrested and taken to the Hickory Police station. He was previously sentenced to a term of probation by a different U.S. District Court judge following the trial, but the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed and remanded the case for resentencing.
According to the department, evidence at the trial established that George assaulted a woman following her arrest on November 11, 2013. It mentions that George forcibly pulled the handcuffed woman out from his police car and slammed her face-down onto the ground in the driveway just outside of the police station's sally port.
The forceful impact caused her serious injuries including: a broken nose, severe dental trauma that required multiple surgeries and facial lacerations.
George then locked her in a cell and placed a spit-hood over her head because she was bleeding severely. They said the assault was captured by the police station's security camera.
“Police officers who violently and unlawfully assault people in their custody, causing severe physical injuries and trauma, are not above the law and will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a press release. “This sentencing sends a strong message that the Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute officers who abuse their power by using unlawful force on people in their custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.