PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – One of the Upstate's most famous football players has died.
The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook about the passing of former head coach and Upstate native Sam Wyche.
The NFL team shared this post from President Mike Brown Thursday afternoon.
Wyche, 74, was a Furman graduate who went on to play in and coach for the NFL.
As head coach of the Bengals, Wyche led the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII. He also played in Super Bowl VII for the Washington Redskins.
Wyche lived in Pickens County and was a member of the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
David Wyatt, the Chairman and President of the SC Football Hall of Fame released this statement:
"Sam Wyche lived life to the full every day. I witnessed his passion for life and love for his God, wife, family and community. We are honored to have him as a member of our inaugural class of the South Carolina football Hall of Fame and look forward to helping keep his incredible legacy alive for generations to come. He was a natural born world shaker and the world is a better place because of Sam Wyche. Our warmest condolences to his wife Jane, their family and all of his many friends, colleagues and fans."
Furman’s football coach, Clay Hendrix, said Thursday he will remember Wyche most for his personality and presence.
“The impact he had on so many people, from football to his heart transplant, and just to the way he lived daily,” were some of the things that Hendrix said stood out about Wyche.
Hendrix said Wyche was a wealth of knowledge, and never seemed to be in a bad mood.
“He was the kind of guy who made you feel like you’ve known him a long time even if it was the first time he’d met you,” Hendrix said.
WCPO reports Wyche died at his home in Pickens after a battle with cancer.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
PREVIOUSLY: Former NFL coach Sam Wyche to be honored by Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.