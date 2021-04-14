Election 2022-Senate North Carolina.

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory participates in a University of North Carolina Institute of Politics forum in Chapel Hill, N.C. McCrory says he’ll run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina in hopes of succeeding the retiring Sen. Richard Burr. The one-term governor revealed his plans Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on his Charlotte-area radio show. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory says he’ll run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina in hopes of succeeding the retiring Sen. Richard Burr. The one-term governor revealed his plans Wednesday on his Charlotte-area radio show. McCrory is currently the most well-known candidate to have entered the contest. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is already in the race for the GOP nomination. Democrats have targeted Burr’s seat as a prime pickup opportunity to expand their razor-thin Senate edge. McCrory was elected as North Carolina's governor in 2012 and served four years in office. He was also Charlotte's mayor for 14 years.

