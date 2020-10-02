OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Former K-9 Officer Ayder died last Saturday, according to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
The Dutch Shepherd served as a K-9 for over 10 years from April 2010 until last July when he retired with distinction, according to OCSO.
Ayder was an American Police Canine Association (APCA) federally certified patrol dog who specialized in narcotics, apprehension, article searches, handler protection and tracking.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw expressed his thoughts on Ayder's passing in the news release.
"The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for his service, and that of his handler, Lt. Tommy Crompton. Together, they helped to make life better for our citizens in Oconee County.”.
