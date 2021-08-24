EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department announces that they arrested a suspect for criminal solicitation of a minor. The School District of Pickens County confirms that the suspect briefly worked with the district as a substitute and Adjunct football coach.
Officers say the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Corey Jenkins, was charged with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Officers say that the investigation began on August 12, 2021, when they received information about someone sending explicit electronic messages to underaged individuals. Officers say that they gathered evidence over the next few weeks and arrested Jenkins on August 24.
School District of Pickens County says that Jenkins worked briefly with the district through Kudzu Staffing Agency. They say that they separated services with Jenkins as a substitute and Adjunct football coach earlier this month.
