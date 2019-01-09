ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The civil lawsuit was filed in December on behalf of plaintiff and former police sergeant Lisa Taube, who resigned in August 2018.
The suit names retired chief Tammy Hooper and the city as defendants.
Taub claimed she was publicly named and reprimanded as being a supervisory officer who did not act appropriately.
The suit states Taub was disciplined for not immediately reviewing body camera footage and providing notes about the incident, but the lawsuit claims that was not police department policy at the time.
The case in question was the arrest and beating of Johnnie Rush on a jaywalking offense. Former officer Christopher Hickman was charged with assault by strangulation, assault, and communicating threats after the incident, and the city of Asheville agreed to pay Rush $650,000.
A police department spokesman issued this statement about the lawsuit.
Good afternoon. Tammy Hooper is no longer employed by the City of Asheville. She retired on January 2, 2019. The lawsuit that you a referring to is a civil suit. The City of Asheville does not comment pending litigation.
PREVIOUSLY
