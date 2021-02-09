GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tommy's Country Ham House shared a letter on Facebook Tuesday that the owner received from former President George W. Bush.
The post read:
"A note to Tommy from President George W. Bush. The entire Bush family has been friends to Tommy and the Country Ham House. No better folks can be found. Great family; great Americans."
Tommy's announced at the end of January that the restaurant will close by the spring.
Tommy Stephenson has ran the Country Ham House since buying it in 1985.
The restaurant space has now been sold to a Charleston-based restaurant group and Stephenson plans to retire.
