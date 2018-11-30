George HW Bush

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says the 93-year-old has been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue. Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018, that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

 David J. Phillip

(FOX Carolina) - The Office of George H.W. Bush, former 41st president of the United States, stated the former president passed away Friday evening at age 94.

A statement released by Bush spokesman said the former president passed away at 10:10 p.m. Central Standard Time.

George H.W. Bush is survived by his five children, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush; and brothers Prescott and William "Bucky" Bush.

His son, former 43rd president George W. Bush, released a statement as well this evening:

Former president Barack Obama offered his condolences to Bush's family late Friday evening as well:

President Donald Trump would also add his voice to the growing number of public figures expressing their condolences to the Bush family:

South Carolina senator Tim Scott expressed his condolences on Twitter late Friday evening, saying in two tweets "Tonight America lost a statesman. 41 will go down in history as a committed public servant. My prayers are with the entire Bush family tonight and in the days to come. May the peace that passes all understanding guard their hearts and may His comfort cover our nation as we mourn President George HW Bush."

The family will announce funeral arrangements in the near future.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.