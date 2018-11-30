(FOX Carolina) - The Office of George H.W. Bush, former 41st president of the United States, stated the former president passed away Friday evening at age 94.
Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
A statement released by Bush spokesman said the former president passed away at 10:10 p.m. Central Standard Time.
George H.W. Bush is survived by his five children, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush; and brothers Prescott and William "Bucky" Bush.
His son, former 43rd president George W. Bush, released a statement as well this evening:
Statement by the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, on the passing of his father this evening at the age 94. pic.twitter.com/oTiDq1cE7h— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
Former president Barack Obama offered his condolences to Bush's family late Friday evening as well:
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018
President Donald Trump would also add his voice to the growing number of public figures expressing their condolences to the Bush family:
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
South Carolina senator Tim Scott expressed his condolences on Twitter late Friday evening, saying in two tweets "Tonight America lost a statesman. 41 will go down in history as a committed public servant. My prayers are with the entire Bush family tonight and in the days to come. May the peace that passes all understanding guard their hearts and may His comfort cover our nation as we mourn President George HW Bush."
The family will announce funeral arrangements in the near future.
