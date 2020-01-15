GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A former Relentless Church worker has filed a lawsuit against the mega-church alleging that the church failed to pay wages owned after separation of employment.
Per the lawsuit, plaintiff Richard Hayes was a longtime Redemption World Outreach Center employee who began work for Relentless as Chief Financial Officer when the church was renamed. The lawsuit states Hayes also served as Treasurer on the church’s Board of Directors and was Relentless’ license holder for security through the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was later promoted to Chief Operating Officer in April 2019 and was reassigned to Director of Special Projects in November 2019.
Hayes was making $200,000 a year when Relentless took over and claims in the lawsuit that Pastor John Gray wanted to increase his salary by $25,000.
The suit states Hayes was fired from the church in December. At the time, he claims he was owed nearly $40,000 in unpaid wages, $12,651 in unpaid vacation time, and the additional pay increase that Gray had promised.
Hayes has requested a jury trial. He is asking for damages for the unpaid amounts and court costs with pre-judgement interest added, and “any other relief the Court deems just and proper.”
The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 13 in Greenville County. Click here to read the full document.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Relentless seeking a statement about this lawsuit.
