GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - River High School is remembering life of former basketball coach and athletic director Louie Golden who sadly passed away Saturday night.
In an announcement on their Facebook page, the school said Golden was the namesake of the Warriors' gymnasium.
"[Golden] led Riverside to three state championships, won 699 games (fifth most in South Carolina history) and was inducted into the South Carolina High School League Hall of Fame in 2013. Riverside High School wishes the Golden Family the best as we remember and honor the passing of a Warrior Legend. #WarriorGrit #ReachingHigherStandards"
