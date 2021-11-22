Louie Golden

Louie Golden

 (Riverside HS FB page)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - River High School is remembering life of former basketball coach and athletic director Louie Golden who sadly passed away Saturday night. 

In an announcement on their Facebook page, the school said Golden was the namesake of the Warriors' gymnasium.

"[Golden] led Riverside to three state championships, won 699 games (fifth most in South Carolina history) and was inducted into the South Carolina High School League Hall of Fame in 2013. Riverside High School wishes the Golden Family the best as we remember and honor the passing of a Warrior Legend. #WarriorGrit #ReachingHigherStandards"

MORE NEWS: Local business offering holiday meals for pets

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.