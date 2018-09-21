FOX Carolina - A former S.C. police officer that has been on the run for the past 13 years has now been captured and arrested in China.
Dan William Hiers spent 13 years on the run after U.S. Marshals say he killed is wife and sexually molested a child.
The Marshals service says "he betrayed his badge in the worst way" when he used it to get close to a single mother with a young daughter, then allegedly molested the 10-year-old over a period of months.
The Dorchester County, SC Sheriff’s Department subsequently filed additional charges against Hiers for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
When Hiers didn't show up to surrender himself, a search of his home led to the discovery of his 24-year-old wife's body.
Hiers is currently being held in custody in Shanghai according to a U.S. Marshal spokesperson.
