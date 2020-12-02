KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — A former detention officer at a South Carolina jail was arrested for having sex with an inmate and booked into the same jail where she once worked.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release that Keondra Kenetha Snow was charged with Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate on Tuesday for the Sept. 30 incident.
Snow is a former jail officer with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents first started investigating her at the request of the sheriff’s office. She has been booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center in Kingstree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.