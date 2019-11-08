Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wrestling fans across the Upstate have reported sightings of a famous face in downtown Greenville. Former professional wrestling superstar, Austin Idol, known around the world as “The Universal Heartthrob,” calls Greenville home. He moved to Greenville in 2007 but opted to keep a relatively low profile until now. That’s because he’s working on his new main event, the Austin Idol Universal Wrestling College.
Idol tells FOX Carolina he wants to take what he’s learned over his years in professional wrestling and share his passion. Through his one-of-a-kind wrestling college, he says he’ll develop future superstars “There are a ton of future stars out there. They’re out there and wrestling is hot. The timing is perfect,” says Idol.
He says the timing is perfect because a new league, called All Elite Wrestling, and the recently revamped and re-energized National Wrestling Alliance are growing the business. Idol’s friend, Billy Corgan, of Smashing Pumpkins owns the NWA which is producing “NWA Power” shows in Atlanta.
“The energy, the sort of dynamism that’s going on, this is exactly what I’ve been begging for literally for about 5 years,” says Corgan.
Idol says whether a student in his wrestling college wants to become a professional wrestler, a manager, a referee, a ring announcer or a commentator, he’ll help develop that talent. He says his coaching and his alliance with the NWA creates the opportunity for a very prosperous tag team.
“If someone comes in here and they’ve got it, this can be a springboard to the NWA,” says Idol. “That’s a big deal. That’s a big deal for someone who’s looking at this thinking, ‘Man I come here and Idol coaches me up, I may end up with the NWA.’”
The arena facility on Poinsett Highway will hold live wrestling events and serve as the training complex for students of the Austin Idol Universal Wrestling College. Tuition for a 12 week training, which includes 3 classes per week, costs about $2500. College is open to anyone 18 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.