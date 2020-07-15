COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Major General Stanhope S. Spears Sr., who served 16 years as the elected 26th Adjutant General of the State of South Carolina, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, according to his obituary.
Spears served as Adjutant General of South Carolina from 1995-2011.
His military service career began in 1962 and he commanded at all levels of the South Carolina National Guard.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham issued this statement on Spears' passing:
“I was saddened to learn that my good friend and our state’s former Adjutant General Stan Spears died.
General Spears was a great military leader for the South Carolina National Guard. He made a real difference for our state and its security.
My prayers are with Stan’s family after his passing. South Carolina has lost a great one with the passing of Stan Spears.”
Per Spears' obituary, a visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel in Columbia on July 17 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service with full military honors at 1 p.m.
The service will also be live-streamed on Dunbar Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
A burial ceremony will be held at Clover Cemetery in Clover, SC on July 18 at 11 a.m.
Spears was 83 years old.
