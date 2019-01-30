(FOX Carolina) FOX News Channel (FNC) announced Wednesday that former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy has signed with the network as a contributor.
Gowdy will provide political and legal analysis to both FNC and FOX Business Network's daytime and prime-time programming.
The former congressman not only has extensive knowledge in the political realm through his many years as a politician, but he's also practiced law.
Prior to launching his political career, Gowdy worked as a federal prosecutor. He then became a Seventh Circuit Solicitor, where he started several new initiatives such as a Violence against Women Task Force.
In addition to his role as contributor, the former congressman also practices law with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. He focuses on internal and government investigations and corporate compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.