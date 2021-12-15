COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a GOP runoff has started a Bitcoin mining company.
John Warren announced his investment in the GEM Mining company on Wednesday. He says they've raised more than $200 million from banks, hedge funds, pension funds and endowments to operate more than 32,000 machines to crunch the numbers necessary for creating bitcoins.
This cryptocurrency venture is Warren's first since selling his specialty mortgage firm, Lima One Capital.
Warren leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to run for governor in 2018, ultimately losing to McMaster by a single-digit margin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.