CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Former South Carolina Governor and US Representative, Mark Sanford, says he's going to wait to announce if he'll be participating in the presidential race until Hurricane Dorian passes.
Sanford has already teased a run for the Republican presidential nomination - going against President Trump, conservative radio host Joe Walsh, and former Massachusetts governor William Weld.
A press release from Sanford's office says that, as a former governor, he understands the gravity of the situation.
Hurricane Dorian, now a category 4 storm, is on its way to the US - anticipated to hug the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas as it makes its way north.
