FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Republican politician Mark Sanford speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, is heading to another early voting state as he continues to mull the possibility of mounting an uphill challenge to President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. A spokeswoman confirmed that Sanford would travel Tuesday night to New Hampshire for meetings. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Former South Carolina Governor and US Representative, Mark Sanford, says he's going to wait to announce if he'll be participating in the presidential race until Hurricane Dorian passes. 

Sanford has already teased a run for the Republican presidential nomination - going against President Trump, conservative radio host Joe Walsh, and former Massachusetts governor William Weld. 

A press release from Sanford's office says that, as a former governor, he understands the gravity of the situation. 

Hurricane Dorian, now a category 4 storm, is on its way to the US - anticipated to hug the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas as it makes its way north. 

Gov. McMaster issues mandatory evacuation in certain coastal counties

President Trump grants Gov. McMaster's request for federal aid ahead of Hurricane Dorian

