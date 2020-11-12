(FOX Carolina) – Former South Carolina Gov. and former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Twitter called for fellow Republicans to “condemn President Trump's dangerous cling to power" after Democratic rival Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to win the 2020 election.
Sanford’s tweets came on Wednesday.
In a series of tweets, he said the following:
“President Obama wasn't a fan of President-elect Trump, but he had him to the Oval Office in observing our country's vital tradition in the peaceful transition of power.
Our adherence to democratic institutions and traditions will determine the longevity of our civilization. Accordingly, we are now playing with fire here.
As Republicans we need to condemn President Trump's dangerous cling to power, not for what it means in this election but for what it's doing in damaging this vital democratic tradition.”
Sanford followed up with another tweet on Thursday saying, “Our Republic can't work without the peaceful transfer of power, and the president's actions are eroding this vital tradition. We may not like the results, but the American system was not built on changing the rules post election.”
Sanford mounted a short-lived 2020 bid for the White House against President Trump.
Previously: Republican Mark Sanford suspends 2020 presidential campaign
