GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Former Governor of South Carolina and U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been named to the Clemson Board of Trustees, according to the university.
Haley will succeed David H. Wilkins of Greenville, who’s retiring as a trustee after serving since 2007, including as Chairman. Wilkins will now become a Trustee Emeritus.
“Ambassador Haley’s love of country, leadership skills, commitment to education, and passion for Clemson University will serve the Board well. She will be a tireless advocate for the University and all of its constituents,” said Kim Wilkerson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.
Haley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson in 1994 and after leaving Clemson, she worked for her family business and served as its chief financial officer.
Haley was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004 and in 2010 was elected as the first woman and minority Governor of South Carolina. He was also the youngest governor in the country at that time. She was then reelected in 2014.
Then President-elect Donald Trump nominated Haley in 2016 to be the twenty-ninth U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Haley continued to serve as Governor of South Carolina until her confirmation by the U.S. Senate in January 2017.
Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Haley and her husband, Michael, a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan, have two children and live in Kiawah Island, SC.
