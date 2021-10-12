FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, speaks at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. With the launch of her new memoir, fHaley has fanned flames suggesting she may be gearing up for a possible presidential bid, one observers say could come as early as 2024 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)