COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and one-time presidential candidate, is going to work for a lobbying firm. Shumaker Advisors announced Tuesday that Sanford would be joining the firm, working from Charleston. The government relations arm of a law firm founded in 1925, Shumaker Advisors operates seven offices in Ohio, Florida, Michigan and the Carolinas. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sanford, technically an advisor at the firm, would register as a lobbyist. Sanford has been working to find a foothold since end of the most recent iteration of his political career. He served two stints in the U.S. House, was elected twice as governor and mounted a short-lived 2020 GOP challenge to Donald Trump.
Former SC governor, congressman Sanford joins lobbying firm
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Chuck Morris & The Associated Press
- Updated
Deputies: As many as 40 dogs may need to be removed from home after woman who lived there was taken to hospital
- Dal Kalsi
- Updated
- Anisa Snipes
- Updated
- Thomas Gore
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.